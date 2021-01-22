CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.68. 615,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,370,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

