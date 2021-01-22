CryptoAds Marketplace Trading Up 365.5% This Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $161,680.62 and $103,939.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 365.5% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00127187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00071535 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

