Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 10308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

