Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

