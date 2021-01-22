CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

CRY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 138,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $983.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. CryoLife’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CryoLife by 577.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CryoLife by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CryoLife by 16.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

