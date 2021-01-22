Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3,107.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,024.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.37 or 0.01339506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00540057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042553 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002342 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006098 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,408,763 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.