Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2,707.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $245.57 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $228.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

