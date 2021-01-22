Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $106.70 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

