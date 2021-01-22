Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 102,110 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $131,441,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,279 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $26,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.