Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $167.93 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.37. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.