Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,575 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 14.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

