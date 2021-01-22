Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

