Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Knight Equity increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

KNX stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.