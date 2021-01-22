Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $202.92 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.95 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.94.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

