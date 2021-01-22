Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CRT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

