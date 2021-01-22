Critical Survey: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Clarivate (NYSE:CCC)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.47 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Clarivate $974.34 million 18.20 -$210.98 million $0.35 83.60

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 1.43% 8.29% 1.29% Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39%

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DATATRAK International and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 1 5 0 2.83

Clarivate has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

