Critical Survey: Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amistar and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amistar N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13%

95.3% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Amistar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Amistar has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amistar and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $64.88, suggesting a potential downside of 22.90%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Amistar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amistar and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 6.96 $64.85 million $1.26 66.78

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Amistar.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Amistar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amistar Company Profile

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

