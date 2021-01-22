Critical Analysis: Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BancFirst has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BancFirst pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BancFirst and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $473.89 million 4.34 $134.88 million $4.12 15.26 Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 3.04 $6.51 million N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09% Jeffersonville Bancorp 20.58% 6.49% 0.83%

Summary

BancFirst beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of April 14, 2020, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

