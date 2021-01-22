Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $31,000 Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

REGL opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.