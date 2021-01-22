Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,602.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 705.9% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMO opened at $25.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.