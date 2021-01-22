Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $17.73 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

