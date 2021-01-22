Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 704 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

