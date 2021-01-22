Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

