Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.74 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

