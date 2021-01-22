Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,897. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.