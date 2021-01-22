Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

