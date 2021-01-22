Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,388.55 ($18.14).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,426 ($18.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £37.21 billion and a PE ratio of 264.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,356.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,216.58. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

