Credit Suisse Group Raises Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $46.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.