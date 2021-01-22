Credit Suisse Group Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $243.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $249.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.19.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.90 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

