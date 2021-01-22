Credit Suisse Group Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.96.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.