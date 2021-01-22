Credit Suisse Group Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.88.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$19.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$34.53.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

