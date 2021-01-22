Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $80.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 333,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

