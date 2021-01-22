CPChain Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $83,426.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00312423 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003668 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.62 or 0.01334058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

