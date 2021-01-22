Cowen Lowers Total (NYSE:TOT) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

TOT stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Total by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

