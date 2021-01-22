Cowen Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $32.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

