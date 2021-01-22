Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $183,900.00 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ CVET opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 129.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $14,642,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $16,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Article: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.