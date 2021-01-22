Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $183,900.00 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 129.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $14,642,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $16,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

