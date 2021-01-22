Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.32 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after acquiring an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after acquiring an additional 553,729 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after buying an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,623,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.