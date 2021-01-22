Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,114,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $3,479,833.08.

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00.

COUP opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.27 and its 200 day moving average is $304.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

