County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $19.66 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Insiders have sold a total of 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

