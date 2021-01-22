Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

