Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $362.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.34 and its 200-day moving average is $357.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

