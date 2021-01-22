Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.71. 65,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,824. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

