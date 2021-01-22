Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 622,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Costamare has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

