Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) (LON:CORO) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) (LON:CORO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.63. Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,364,298 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coro Energy plc (CORO.L) Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

