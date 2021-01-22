Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.83

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 83348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Corning by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

