Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.83

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 83348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Corning by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
