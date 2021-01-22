Cormark Weighs in on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.53. OceanaGold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$130.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.35 million.

In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

