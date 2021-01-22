Cormark Comments on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) alerts:

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

AR opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$3.42.

About Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.