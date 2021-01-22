Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.49

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 826834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

A number of research firms have commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.65 million and a PE ratio of -37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

In related news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at C$703,621.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

