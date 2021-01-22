Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTEC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON CTEC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 203.80 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.83. Convatec Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

