Contrasting PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 2.60 $468.64 million $3.90 7.77 Chesapeake Financial Shares $58.26 million 1.86 $11.40 million $2.29 9.79

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Financial Shares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PacWest Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.80%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 6.14% 0.86% Chesapeake Financial Shares 18.56% 9.73% 1.02%

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture-backed businesses, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of October 14, 2020, it had 72 full-service branches located in the state of California, one branch in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch in Denver, Colorado; and loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

